100-year-old woman from Blyth celebrates with friends, family, and the town's mayor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Betty Madderson was born in Cramlington but moved to Blyth aged five, when her father was relocated there by his employer to work on the railway, and she has lived there ever since.
Despite becoming a centenarian, Betty still lives independently and celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and neighbours at her home.
Mayor of Blyth, Warren Taylor, also attended the event, which had tea, coffee, and sparkling wine, which is Betty’s favourite tipple.
Mayor Taylor said: “Blyth Town Council sends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Betty on her hundredth birthday and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with her.
“She is a real character and we are all very proud of her in Blyth.”
Despite living several hundred miles away, her grandsons and great grandson surprised her with a visit shortly after the big day.
Betty has two children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Aged 73 she flew alone for the first time to visit her daughter in Texas, USA.
Embracing technology has helped her communicate with her far-flung relatives, using a tablet to send emails and for video calls.
Betty spent the Second World War working on a farm in Cowpen, before she took a job at the Celanese textiles factory, which later became Courtaulds. She went on to work as a dinner lady at Kingsway (Crofton) Primary School.
The keen follower of current affairs attributes her longevity to staying active by taking regular walks and to cooking from scratch, with her ginger cakes making her notorious for her culinary skills.