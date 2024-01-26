Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Betty Madderson was born in Cramlington but moved to Blyth aged five, when her father was relocated there by his employer to work on the railway, and she has lived there ever since.

Despite becoming a centenarian, Betty still lives independently and celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and neighbours at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Blyth, Warren Taylor, also attended the event, which had tea, coffee, and sparkling wine, which is Betty’s favourite tipple.

Betty Madderson had a visit from Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor on her hundredth birthday. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)

Mayor Taylor said: “Blyth Town Council sends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Betty on her hundredth birthday and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with her.

“She is a real character and we are all very proud of her in Blyth.”

Despite living several hundred miles away, her grandsons and great grandson surprised her with a visit shortly after the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty has two children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Aged 73 she flew alone for the first time to visit her daughter in Texas, USA.

Embracing technology has helped her communicate with her far-flung relatives, using a tablet to send emails and for video calls.

Betty spent the Second World War working on a farm in Cowpen, before she took a job at the Celanese textiles factory, which later became Courtaulds. She went on to work as a dinner lady at Kingsway (Crofton) Primary School.