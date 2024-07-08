100-year-old woman from Amble celebrates her birthday with friends and family

By Lauren Coulson
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:03 BST
Eileen celebrated the big day with her family.
Eileen Murray, from Amble, celebrated her 100th birthday in June with friends and family.

Eileen was born in Sussex on June 30, 1924, and was the eldest of seven siblings. She came to have one daughter, Mary Gair, who ended up living on the opposite side of the country in Northumberland.

In order to be nearer to her daughter and two granddaughters, Eileen and her husband, Tom, moved from Sussex to Warkworth in 1988.

Before becoming a centenarian, about a year and a half ago, Eileen went into care at Dolphin View in Amble, where she is now settled and enjoys her time.

Eileen received a big happy birthday from the staff at Dolphin View.

Eileen’s daughter, Mary, said: “The staff there are just brilliant with her and she's very settled. Eileen has a terrific sense of humour and everyone loves her!”

Eileen’s family, along with all five great grandchildren – aged four, five, six, seven and eight-years-old – came prepared with balloons and cake to celebrate the big day.

