There were events, street parties, exhibitions and volunteering activities to celebrate the King’s coronation.

An exhibition and illustrated talk in the Town Hall was organised by the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and Berwick Archives.

Berwick Rugby Club hosted a brilliant family celebration with some magic and music organised by Ancroft Parish Council and Scremerston Community Action respectively.

Northern View in Highcliffe ran a successful event and the 2nd Berwick Beavers (Spittal) and their families took part in a litter pick for the Upper Spittal (Berwick) Big Help Out on Monday.

In addition, Berwick was represented at the coronation celebrations at Alnwick Castle.

1 . Berwick area coronation 1 Park officer Kate Dixon, Coun Catherine Seymour, Bob Hodgson from Northumberland County Council and head teacher Nick Shaw with Holy Trinity pupils. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Berwick area coronation 2 Mhairi Derby-Pitt from Berwick with her local hero certificate at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Alnwick Castle Photo Sales

3 . Berwick area coronation 3 Linda Bankier and Margaret Shaw serve refreshments beneath the portrait of the late Queen in the Town Hall. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales

4 . Berwick area coronation 4 Berwick Rugby Club in Scremerston was the venue for some coronation events and fun, including a life-size King Charles. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales