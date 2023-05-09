10 pictures: Various events and activities to mark King's coronation in Berwick area
There were events, street parties, exhibitions and volunteering activities to celebrate the King’s coronation.
An exhibition and illustrated talk in the Town Hall was organised by the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and Berwick Archives.
Berwick Rugby Club hosted a brilliant family celebration with some magic and music organised by Ancroft Parish Council and Scremerston Community Action respectively.
Northern View in Highcliffe ran a successful event and the 2nd Berwick Beavers (Spittal) and their families took part in a litter pick for the Upper Spittal (Berwick) Big Help Out on Monday.
In addition, Berwick was represented at the coronation celebrations at Alnwick Castle.