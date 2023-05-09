News you can trust since 1854
Coronation celebrations and activities in the Berwick area.Coronation celebrations and activities in the Berwick area.
10 pictures: Various events and activities to mark King's coronation in Berwick area

There were events, street parties, exhibitions and volunteering activities to celebrate the King’s coronation.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th May 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:29 BST

An exhibition and illustrated talk in the Town Hall was organised by the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and Berwick Archives.

Berwick Rugby Club hosted a brilliant family celebration with some magic and music organised by Ancroft Parish Council and Scremerston Community Action respectively.

Northern View in Highcliffe ran a successful event and the 2nd Berwick Beavers (Spittal) and their families took part in a litter pick for the Upper Spittal (Berwick) Big Help Out on Monday.

In addition, Berwick was represented at the coronation celebrations at Alnwick Castle.

Park officer Kate Dixon, Coun Catherine Seymour, Bob Hodgson from Northumberland County Council and head teacher Nick Shaw with Holy Trinity pupils.

1. Berwick area coronation 1

Park officer Kate Dixon, Coun Catherine Seymour, Bob Hodgson from Northumberland County Council and head teacher Nick Shaw with Holy Trinity pupils. Photo: Submitted

Mhairi Derby-Pitt from Berwick with her local hero certificate at Alnwick Castle.

2. Berwick area coronation 2

Mhairi Derby-Pitt from Berwick with her local hero certificate at Alnwick Castle. Photo: Alnwick Castle

Linda Bankier and Margaret Shaw serve refreshments beneath the portrait of the late Queen in the Town Hall.

3. Berwick area coronation 3

Linda Bankier and Margaret Shaw serve refreshments beneath the portrait of the late Queen in the Town Hall. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes

Berwick Rugby Club in Scremerston was the venue for some coronation events and fun, including a life-size King Charles.

4. Berwick area coronation 4

Berwick Rugby Club in Scremerston was the venue for some coronation events and fun, including a life-size King Charles. Photo: Submitted

