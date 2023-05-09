News you can trust since 1854
A garden party took place on the Stanners to celebrate the coronation.A garden party took place on the Stanners to celebrate the coronation.
A garden party took place on the Stanners to celebrate the coronation.

10 pictures: Stanners event and street parties in Morpeth to mark King's coronation

A garden party was held on the Stanners in Morpeth on Sunday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:44 BST

The fun activities and attractions were organised by a joint team of councillors and Morpeth Fair Day committee members, with help from Shelley Piper and funding from Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council’s Coronation Community Fund.

Various other events and activities also took place in Morpeth, including a number of street parties.

Morpeth Mayor Coun Alison Byard with Millie Bryson in a pink convertible.

1. Stanners garden party 1

Morpeth Mayor Coun Alison Byard with Millie Bryson in a pink convertible. Photo: Submitted


Morpeth Pipe Band.

2. Stanners garden party 2

Morpeth Pipe Band. Photo: Submitted


Shelley Piper, part of the organising committee, at her Prosecco stall with her daughter.

3. Stanners garden party 3

Shelley Piper, part of the organising committee, at her Prosecco stall with her daughter. Photo: Submitted


Ellington Colliery Band.

4. Stanners garden party 4

Ellington Colliery Band. Photo: Submitted


