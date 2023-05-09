10 pictures: Stanners event and street parties in Morpeth to mark King's coronation
A garden party was held on the Stanners in Morpeth on Sunday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:44 BST
The fun activities and attractions were organised by a joint team of councillors and Morpeth Fair Day committee members, with help from Shelley Piper and funding from Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council’s Coronation Community Fund.
Various other events and activities also took place in Morpeth, including a number of street parties.
