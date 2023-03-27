10 pictures from the opening of new dog park in Cramlington's Alexandra park
Cramlington Town Council was delighted to see so many dogs and their owners attend the opening of a new dog park in Alexandra Park.
Town councillor for the area, Paul Ezhilchelvan, said: “It was great to meet so many dog owners, even though the weather wasn’t the best.
"When we carried out the public consultation about the facility, we had the biggest response we have ever had and the responses were overwhelmingly in favour.
"We involved experienced people when designing the site and now here we are on opening day. I’m sure it will be well used and that dog owners adhere to the rules so it is a safe and friendly location for dogs and their owners.”
Fellow councillor Christine Dunbar was also at the opening. She said: “The day was great fun for the dogs and their owners. The dog park is an asset for Cramlington, a dog-friendly town promoting responsible dog ownership.”
Colleague and recent dog owner Councillor Mark Swinburn added: “The park is a great place for people to socialise their pets and let them mix with others in a safe and secure environment.
"It is also a great place to make friends – human and canine!”