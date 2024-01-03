The traditional Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race fun on New Year’s Day once again attracted huge crowds.

The 2024 event saw, for the first time, an Inclusive Race that was incorporated into the Ladies Race.

This race gave young adults with learning and physical disabilities the opportunity to compete in the Wheelbarrow Race – they were all partnered by members of the gym and local fitness centre, The Barn, which is headed up by Jo Shallcross.

Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, there were a total of 120 participants in the four races, which started outside The Blackbird pub at noon.

Although conditions were dry and sunny, there was a significant breeze which affected times, particularly during the first half of the course. This was borne out by James Leiper and Robert Holt’s winning time in the Open Race of six minutes and 49 seconds being 29 seconds slower than their winning time in 2023.

The Ladies Race was won by first time entrants Lucy Hinds and Abigail Ellam.

The Inclusive Race was won by Thomas Fretwell, who was partnered by Sarah McDougle, and the Junior Race was won by sisters Millie and Cate Johnson.

The wheelbarrows are sponsored by local businesses and individuals and these funds, together with entry fees, programme sales and bucket collections, are split equally between St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

Should anyone wish to sponsor a wheelbarrow for the 2025 Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race, please contact Andy Lawson by calling 07989 355557 or emailing [email protected]

Top three in each race

Open Race – 1 James Leiper and Robert Holt (6.49), 2 Calum Johnson and Lewis Hogg (6.57), 3 Alun Woodward and Rob Laverick (7.15).

Ladies Race – 1 Lucy Hinds and Abigail Ellam (10.04), 2 Samantha Walton and Yvonne Lees (11.17), 3 Rachel Nichol and Billie Moody (11.22).

Inclusive Race – 1 Sarah McDougle and Thomas Fretwell (10.04), 2 Jo Shallcross and William Fretwell (11.22), 3 Mark Linkleter and Lewis Wood (11.39).

Junior Race – 1 Millie and Cate Johnson, 2 Sam and Anna Hines, 3 Ella and John Leiper.

1 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 1 The event starts with the parade. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

2 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2 Action from the Junior Race. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk

3 . Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 3 The start of the Open Race. Photo: Colin Morgan – leisurepics.co.uk