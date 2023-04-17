It was an emotional day for many of those who waved a sad farewell to a Mersey class all-weather lifeboat in Berwick at the weekend.

The vessel that was used by Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI had been funded from the estate of Mr and Mrs Charles and Joy Beeby, and was officially named at the Carr Rock in a special ceremony in March 1993 by the Duchess of Kent.

Last year the charity confirmed that an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, which has been extensively trialled, would operate permanently to replace the all-weather lifeboat when it came to the end of its operational life.

After 30 years of saving lives at sea, the ‘Joy and Charles Beeby’ reached that point on Saturday. The present crew were joined by former crew members who had served over the years along with members of the public to watch as the lifeboat was launched from the slipway for the last time.

Taking the vessel on its final journey on board were, RNLI assessor trainer manager Peter McColl, coxswain Robert Frost, mechanics Phil Paterson and Rense Bell, helmsman Michael Percy and crew Richard Cox and Richard Peat.

Robert said: “Obviously we are all saddened at the decision to remove the all-weather lifeboat, but at the same time, I am privileged as her last coxswain of being able to be with her on her final journey with some of the original crew.”

For the final time the lifeboat sailed up the Berwick Estuary to the three Border Bridges, where the vessel then was joined by the Berwick D class inshore lifeboat and flanking lifeboats from Eyemouth, St Abbs and Seahouses to make the journey to Hartlepool.

The Berwick Pilot boat Border Belle and other pleasure boats also followed the Joy and Charles Beeby, which will join the RNLI’s relief fleet of lifeboats.

Lifeboat operations manager Kevin Knox said: “It was a very emotional day, with some crew in tears, but a fitting send off for our Joy and Charles Beeby Mersey lifeboat who had served our crew well for 30 years – keeping us safe and enabling us to save lives at sea.

“From all the crew, we would like to thank the executor of the estate of Charles and Joy Beeby, all past lifeboat crew, Piper Andrew Smith, lifeboat chaplain Rachel Hudson and crew member Tom Sample, who is also a chaplain, for the short service and prayers, our flanking lifeboat crews, along with the pleasure boats, for sailing out with her on her final journey, the new fundraising committee for teas and coffees and the huge crowd of members of the public who turned out to see our all-weather lifeboat off.”

1 . Farewell to Joy and Charles Beeby 1 The vessel that was used by Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI had been funded from the estate of Mr and Mrs Charles and Joy Beeby. Photo: Jim Gibson Photography Photo Sales

2 . Farewell to Joy and Charles Beeby 2 The three flanker boats from Eyemouth, Seahouses and St Abbs pictured entering the Tweed. Photo: Susan Hughes Photo Sales

3 . Farewell to Joy and Charles Beeby 3 Getting the Joy and Charles Beeby ready for its final journey. Photo: Jim Gibson Photography Photo Sales

4 . Farewell to Joy and Charles Beeby 4 The final launch. Photo: Canon Alan Hughes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3