People power wins over after 'nasty problem of dog waste' in Warkworth
A petition calling for the reinstatement of a litter and dog waste bin on a popular walking route in Warkworth has succeeded.
Northumberland County Council had received a 62-signature petition calling for a bin which had been removed from a path alongside the River Coquet to be put back.
The petition stated: “Since the removal of the bin there is a nasty problem of dog waste left hanging in bags from trees and on the riverside path.
“Needless to say this is an unnecessary public health hazard in an area of outstanding beauty.’
Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council are now being asked to support a decision that the litter bin should be replaced, albeit not in exactly the same position.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The location of the original bin on the middle of the walk presented a number of operational difficulties in that the collection vehicle could not safely park close to it, requiring the operative to walk a distance up an incline with a heavy sack full of dog waste.
It was considered by both the county and parish councils that there were sufficient alternative bins in the surrounding area to still provide residents with the facility to dispose of litter and dog waste responsibly and a decision was therefore taken to remove the bin.
However, the decision was reviewed on receipt of the petition and it has now been agreed to install a new bin at the end of the public right of way approximately 1,000 metres from the location of the original bin.