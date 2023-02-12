Fire crews responded to a fire at West End, Chatton on Friday, February 10 at 3.38pm following a report of smoke coming from a property.

Three appliances with the crews from Wooler, Alnwick and Berwick entered the property in breathing apparatus and found a male occupant who was unresponsive.

Despite the best efforts of fire and ambulance crews, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Chatton.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined with investigations currently ongoing.

Paul Hedley, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said, "This is a tragic incident, all of our thoughts are with the family and friends of the gentleman at this time.

"Our crews arrived quickly on scene and were able to rescue the gentleman from the property before tirelessly attempting resuscitation to save his life, unfortunately it was not possible on this occasion despite their best efforts.

"Both the crews and fire control did an incredible job considering the difficult circumstances and we will provide them with the support they need following this incident.

"Our fire investigation team will be working with our partners to determine the cause of the fire across the coming days.