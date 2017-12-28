PENSION: Reconsider the changes

I want my pension at 60.

The Government gave me no notice of the changes to the retirement age. I want your support to ask the Government to reconsider.

I will explain what happened if you are interested.

I have worked and paid National Insurance for more than 30 years. I expected my pension at 60 and the Government moved it to 66.

Please support the #BackTo60 campaign and tell everyone to do the same.

I believe that this information is not being reported by the media – unfairly in my opinion.

I, and 3.45 million women from the 1950s, have been affected.

I, personally, have lost more than £48,000, and this has been estimated to be saving the Government £5.1billion pounds a year.

We want retirement age for everyone at 60. If they can do it to us, they can do it to you.

We demand retirement at 60 for men and women. Please support us.

Christine Flanagan,

#BackTo60 campaign