Pedestrian injured in collision on the A1 near Belford

A man has been injured in a reported collision on the A1 in Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.15am today, we received a report of a road traffic collision on the A1 southbound at Belford in Northumberland.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a male pedestrian.

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and the male is receiving treatment for his injuries.

News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
“A section of the road is currently closed and a diversion is in place.”

