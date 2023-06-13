Pedestrian injured in collision on the A1 near Belford
A man has been injured in a reported collision on the A1 in Northumberland.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.15am today, we received a report of a road traffic collision on the A1 southbound at Belford in Northumberland.
“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a male pedestrian.
“Emergency services are in attendance at the scene and the male is receiving treatment for his injuries.
“A section of the road is currently closed and a diversion is in place.”