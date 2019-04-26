Payments agency owes farmer £100,000

A BBC Countryfile investigation has uncovered a huge backlog in grant payments for environmentally-friendly farming.

A north Northumberland farmer told the BBC he hasn’t been paid for 10 years and is owed more than £100,000 by the Rural Payments Agency.

The agency admits its performance hasn’t been good enough and has pledged to pay almost all 2017 grants by this summer.

Rod Smith, from Beal Farm, said it affected cashflow ‘to a ridiculous level’.

“We’re going through an appeal process just now to try and justify where they’ve gone wrong,” he said. “It really hurts.”

The Rural Payments Agency has confirmed that farmers will start receiving bridging payments. This will cover Basic Payment Scheme 2018 claims and Countryside Stewardship 2018 advance payments.

Chief executive Paul Caldwell said: “We have worked hard to improve our performance on the Basic Payment Scheme.

“This year, just a small number of farmers will be receiving bridging payments.”

He added: We are also committed to driving up performance on the CS and ES schemes since taking those on in October last year.

“Our focus remains on processing the remaining claims and paying farmers as quickly as possible. I would like to thank all those involved for their continued efforts on this.”

A bridging payment is an interest-free loan to customers ahead of their full payment, providing them with 75% of the current estimated value of their claim. Once the full payment has been processed and made, the amount already issued through a bridging payment will be held back.