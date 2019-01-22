Pauline joins Northumberland National Park

Northumberland National Park Authority has a new face on its leadership team.

Pauline Wall, who previously worked for the National Trust, has been appointed the director of park management.

Authority chief executive Tony Gates said: “We are pleased to welcome Pauline to the team.

“She brings a wealth of expertise and will be working closely with our communities, farmers, land managers, business owners and volunteers to ensure we remain strategic and focused as custodians and make sure Northumberland national Park remains the unique asset that it is.”

Pauline said: “I am really looking forward to getting out there and meeting the communities who influence and shape the Park.”

“These are changeable times for everyone with the future of farming and land management facing a period of significant transition.

“I see an opportunity to use my experience working with communities in the heritage sector to support the Authority and its partners in maintaining and enhancing what makes Northumberland National Park so special and to help create a real and sustainable future for its communities.”