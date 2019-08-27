Passing places must be installed on narrow Northumberland road after councillors refuse bid to scrap them
A bid to remove a planning requirement for passing places on a narrow country road has been refused by Northumberland County Council.
An application had been made by the owners of Acton Caravan Site, near Felton, to remove a condition of planning permission they received earlier this year for proposed camping pods, lodges and a treehouse.
That condition stated that the development should not start until details of the provision of passing places on the U3041 had been approved.
A representative for the applicants said the condition did not meet the test set out in planning policy. The council's highways department did not object.
However, there were 11 objections from local residents on safety grounds.
Coun Trevor Thorne, proposing refusal, said: "I think passing places are fundamental to this application. I think it is going to be a busy and active site."
Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council voted unanimously to refuse it.