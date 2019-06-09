PARTY: Supporting good causes

Last Sunday, I had a surprise 90th birthday party with over 120 guests in the Northumberland Hall.

The guests had been asked to donate to charity in lieu of presents. A collection was held and we raised the magnificent sum of £800.

This was really amazing and it has been donated to the Great North Air Ambulance (£700) and Alexa’s Animals (£100).

I would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who came to help me celebrate this milestone and who very generously donated to these two good causes.

Jim Watt,

Hillcrest Park,

Alnwick