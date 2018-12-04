Parking upgrade and price increases at airport

Development plans for a £4million upgrade of car parking facilities have been unveiled at Newcastle International Airport today.

They include a new purpose-built premium meet and greet offering and a premium fast track parking area, which will include extra-wide bays and newly installed covered walkways from the car parks to the terminal.

Map of the parking options at Newcastle International Airport once the changes and new facilities are in place.

There has also been a review of pricing tariffs and the express car park price will increase to £2 for 10 minutes from January 2019.

Incremental price increases will be applied across the other car parks, although the airport will continue to provide 15 minutes free parking for customers picking up or dropping off passengers in the medium stay car park, which will be renamed Short Stay 2 from January.

Having seen the highest passenger numbers in a decade in 2017, it is responding to increased demand as well as future proofing car parks for further predicted growth in the coming years.

For example, there will be more capacity for the express car park and minibus and van section.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “I’m very excited to announce our plans for a multi-million pound upgrade to the airport’s car parks.

“It’s important to use the latest technology to improve the passenger experience.

“As part of this investment project, we have undertaken a review of the price tariffs across all car parks.

“The airport provides a very competitive parking rate compared with other regional airports in the UK and we will continue to do this, however we must also ensure that we are able to provide a safe, secure and reliable car parking service to our passengers.”

The upgrades to the car parks will be phased over the next six months ready for the summer 2019 peak travel period.

A new designated taxi waiting area close to the airport will also be created as part of the project.

Premium meet and greet is available to book now for passengers travelling from the end of June 2019.

Passengers will drop their car off with a dedicated team at the reception area for this car park and head straight into the terminal. The team will ensure the car is available for a hassle-free collection by customers on their return.

This area will also benefit from photographic booths to inspect the condition of passenger vehicles when entering and leaving the facility.

Premium fast track, available to book now for passengers who are travelling from June 2019, is ideal for business passengers.

It will provide 70 extra-wide spaces, entry and exit via an automatic number plate recognition camera for improved security, a covered walkway to the terminal and the additional benefit of access to the fast track lane through the security search area.