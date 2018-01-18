Parking charges may be looked at again in Alnwick

The possible reintroduction of parking charges in Alnwick to manage demand at peak times should be considered as well as a park and ride scheme.

That was the view from town councillors as they discussed the key results of the Alnwick car parking study undertaken by WYG Transport Planning for the county council.

In agreeing that the major issue in Alnwick is the shortage of spaces in the summer months, members were supportive of a number of the consultant’s recommendations.

Councillors had supported the converting of long-stay spaces in the Greenwell Lane car park behind the Playhouse and the introduction of a maximum 24-hour stay in all car parks.

They also suggested investigating if new car park sites can be identified in the town and the need to work closely with The Alnwick Garden to help reduce town-centre parking pressures.

There was also support for the investigation of a seasonal park and ride scheme and for consideration to be given to the possible reintroduction of parking charges to manage demand.

Details would need to be discussed and finalised but could include, for example, long-stay charges in the summer months only and after a period of free parking, perhaps two hours.

Town councillors also wished to see improved signage and a better infrastructure for electric vehicles, including more rapid charging points.

Next week, there is a meeting involving other Alnwick stakeholders, including the Chamber of Trade, Local Living and The Alnwick Garden to consider the report and make recommendations.