Parking at school site not before Christmas

A scheme to use the former Duchess’s High School site in Alnwick for parking may not now be ready before Christmas.

Coun Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for local services, told the Gazette last week that the authority was hoping to clear an area for ‘informal parking’ to cope with the festive rush.

But further site visits this week have shown it would be impractical to set this up in the few days before Christmas due to ground conditions and lack of lighting – making it unsafe for the public.

The county council will instead be focusing on works which could enable a larger area of the site to be safely brought into informal use for long-stay parking before Easter.

The idea came from a community engagement event organised by the Alnwick Forum, a partnership between the county and Alnwick Town councils.