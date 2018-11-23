Parish welcomes plans for nine new homes

Several planning applications were discussed by North Sunderland Parish Council at its November meeting.

Councillors welcomed plans for nine affordable homes and the demolition of six existing dwellings at James Street.

They were pleased to hear that the horseshoe will remain as a green space for recreational use.

Plans for six canvas glamping lodges at Southfield Farm met no objections from councillors as they would not be seen from the road and a new entrance/hedges were planned.

Councillors objected to a proposed loft conversion with rear dormer, rear extension and widening of the driveway at 101 Main Street, North Sunderland. Members felt there would be too much light emitted from the skylights, that there would be insufficient parking space because it does not comply with the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan, which states one vehicle parking space per bedroom, and that it would be over-developed and not in keeping with buildings in the area.

No objections were made to an application by Harbour Commissioners for advertisement consent for the installation of a non-illuminated hoarding sign on the harbour wall.

No objections were made to a full planning application for a rear extension at 4A St Aidans. Councillors also said they had no objections to a variation of conditions at Thorburns Yard, South Street, now that it adhered to the original plans.

Concerns were raised about a planned extension to a B&B at 88 Main Street, North Sunderland, but members said they would not object if fears that it would be out of keeping with the surrounding area could be allayed.