Parish council makes bid to improve footpath network

Villagers are invited to a drop-in event at Acklington Village Hall to discuss a new public footpath initiative in the Acklington and Guyzance areas.

The parish council conducted a survey in September 2018 of the 19 footpaths within the parish, pinpointing areas requiring improvement.

The aim is to engage with local landowners to ensure paths are clear and unobstructed and to introduce a volunteer footpath warden scheme to monitor and clear paths as necessary, keeping them accessible to everyone.

The drop-in event will be held on Saturday, June 8, between 10am and noon

Coun Sean Malone is spearheading the initiative after becoming concerned about the condition of footpaths where he walks his dog Alfie.

He said: “Walking Acklington’s network of footpaths gives you immediate access to miles of beautiful countryside, with direct links to Felton, Amble and Warkworth.

“There’s no better way to improve your mental health, physical wellbeing and overall happiness.”

Council chairman Jeff Newton was equally enthusiastic about the footpath restoration plan. The council’s goal is that all 19 paths are well maintained, easy to access and free of obstruction.

Initially, the focus will be on four flagship footpaths with wardens to be recruited and trained in the use of garden tools for ‘footpath gardening’ such as cutting vegetation on the pathway and trimming back undergrowth around gates and stiles.

The full footpath survey can be viewed on the parish council website at https://northumber landparishes.uk/acklington/documents