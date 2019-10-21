Paranormal detectives to investigate historic Northumberland building
Strange goings-on at a centuries-old Northumberland mill are to be investigated.
Paranormal detectives Phil Robson and David Dellow, who between them have 30 years’ experience in this field, will spend two separate evenings conducting the first ever full investigation of Heatherslaw Mill.
They will be using traditional and modern technical equipment in their search for paranormal evidence at the venue on Ford & Etal Estates.
Phil said: “Staff here, both past and present, have reported unexplained phenomena and I am excited to be able to carry out this investigative project at the
mill, a building which is steeped in history. Who knows what we will discover?”
A limited number of places are available for the events taking place on Saturday, October 26 and Friday, November 1, both from 8.30pm-2.30am.
The cost is £25 per person and proceeds will go to the Radio Borders Cash for Kids charity.
Pre-booking essential, please contact Phil Robson on 07901973977 or email philrobson497@btinternet.com.