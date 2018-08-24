Panda puppets at Party in the Park at Cresswell

A pair of incredibly life-like giant pandas will dazzle crowds at a holiday park this weekend.

The playful puppet pair, Chichi and SingSing, will make a guest appearance at Golden Sands, Cresswell, during its Party in the Park event.

Party-goers will be able to feed them bamboo and meet their zoologist companion.

Headlining Party in the Park on the music front are the band Foxx, who will be on stage from 1pm, while caricaturist Paul Slattery will be on hand to capture your best (or worst) side.

Party in the Park, open to residents and non-residents, takes place on Sunday from noon to 4pm.