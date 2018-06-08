Pam Ayres helps to raise the profile of hedgehog charity

A well-renowned poet and presenter has supported the vital work of the Longframlington-based Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust.

Pam Ayres recently starred at a sell-out show at Alnwick Playhouse and was more than happy to use her profile to help the charity.

Carole Catchpole, from the Trust, said: “We obtained a copy of her book, The Last Hedgehog, which is beautifully written and illustrated, and expresses how many hazards our hedgehogs encounter.

“When we realised she was performing at Alnwick Playhouse, we contacted her production company and asked if she would be willing to sign our copy, which we could use as part of a fund-raising event.

“We received a lovely reply, stating Pam would not only sign the book, but suggested we contact the Playhouse as they may be happy for us to rattle buckets after the performance to raise money for our hoggies.

“The Playhouse couldn’t have been more helpful, saying their stewards would supervise the buckets for us.

“Another unexpected surprise was that her production company released some company tickets which we could purchase. We snapped them up and enjoyed a fine evening.

“Pam made reference to our work and asked people to support us with a donation in one of our buckets. We raised almost £300, with enormous thanks going to everyone who made that possible.”