Pair rescued from car roof on Holy Island causeway

Two people have been rescued from the roof of their car on Holy Island's tidal causeway.

Seahouses RNLI inshore lifeboat was requested to launch by UK Coastguard at 7.06am today (Wednesday) to go to the assistance of two people reported to be wet and cold, sitting on the roof of a car cut off by the tide.

The inshore lifeboat was quickly on scene and the two persons were brought ashore on a tractor. The occupants were later interviewed by the police.

A lifeboat spokesman said safe crossing times were until 4:40am and after 9:45am. High tide at Holy Island was 6:35am, so these people were attempting to cross the causeway only half an hour after high tide.