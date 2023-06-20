The man and woman were struggling against the currents to get back to Bamburgh beach on Monday.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.50pm following a report of a female paddleboarder in trouble.

On arrival they also found a man in the same predicament.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Both were taken aboard the lifeboat, and landed safely on Bamburgh beach, where they were handed into the care of the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: "We are frequently issuing guidance to swimmers and paddleboarders to be aware of strong currents on this coastline as they can catch out the unwary.