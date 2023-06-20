News you can trust since 1854
Paddleboarders rescued by RNLI after getting into difficulty off Bamburgh beach

Paddleboarders were rescued by lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty on the Northumberland coast.
By Ian Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 19:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 19:50 BST

The man and woman were struggling against the currents to get back to Bamburgh beach on Monday.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.50pm following a report of a female paddleboarder in trouble.

On arrival they also found a man in the same predicament.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLISeahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI
Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI
Both were taken aboard the lifeboat, and landed safely on Bamburgh beach, where they were handed into the care of the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: "We are frequently issuing guidance to swimmers and paddleboarders to be aware of strong currents on this coastline as they can catch out the unwary.

"We want visitors to enjoy the coast safely, and free advice is available from the RNLI Water Safety Team or HM Coastguard.”

