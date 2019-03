Whittingham CofE Primary School raised hundreds of pounds with a bag pack at Morrisons in Alnwick.

The £759.50 will go towards the installation of a daily mile running track as currently during the winter months the school field becomes inaccessible.

Children enjoy pancakes at St Bartholomew's, with vicar Jane Scott.

Pupils also enjoyed a visit to their local church, St Bartholomew’s, where members of the community, led by vicar Jane Scott, cooked panckes for them.

Children from nursery and reception cooked pancakes in their Forest School’s fire pit.