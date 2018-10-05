Packed programme of events at libraries

Northumberland residents are being encouraged to discover more about their local library during Libraries Week.

Northumberland libraries are putting on a packed week of events to demonstrate just what libraries in the county can offer to our local communities.

This year’s national theme will focus on wellbeing and local events and activities will showcase how libraries bring communities together, combat loneliness, provide a space for reading and creativity and support people with their mental health.

The week runs from Monday to Saturday, August 13. For details of events taking place, visit tinyurl.com/y9vc2rph