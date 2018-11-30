Owen says thanks to the paramedic who treated him

An 11-year-old boy who was hit by his parents’ car has been reunited with the aircrew paramedic who treated his injuries on scene.

Owen Jenkinson was on holiday with his family in May, when they arrived at a campsite in Dunstan.

Owen and his younger brother Alex got out of the car to play on a field, but as dad Ian was parking up, Owen was hit by the family’s 4x4.

Mr Jenkinson said: “We’re not really sure how Owen ended up where he ended up, we’ve asked onnumerous occasions and we can’t get an answer, and I certainly don’t know, but he ended up underthe passenger side front wheel.

“My wife Claire screamed at me to reverse the car away, which I did.

“We jumped out, had a look at him, he looked in a pretty bad way.”

The family rang for an ambulance and both the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) arrived on scene.

Owen had sustained six broken ribs, a broken collarbone, two collapsed lungs and bruises and abrasions to his body.

He was placed in an induced coma by the GNAAS paramedic and doctor team before being flown to the RVI in Newcastle where he stayed for six days.

Owen has nearly recovered from the collision, however, he said that his lung strength isn’t 100 per cent yet and his collarbone hurts sometimes when he coughs.

Mrs Jenkinson said: “When he came around from his induced coma he said it was awesome that he’d been in a helicopter.”

To thank GNAAS for their help, the family recently visited their base at Durham Tees Valley Airport to meet air crew paramedic Gordon Ingram who treated Owen and to donate £2,000 to the charity.

Mr Jenkinson said: “We didn’t realise how separately funded the air ambulance service was, I did think they must be funded partially by the NHS which is not the fact.

“But they worked together, the NHS and this air ambulance service flawlessly, seamlessly, the treatment was second to none. They were really class.”

Owen said: “GNAAS are cool.

“My favourite part of the visit was going in the helicopter and putting the helmet on.”