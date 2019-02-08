Overturned tanker blocks road

A road is closed is both directions after a tanker containing engine oil overturned today.

Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene near Morwick, where the tanker overturned between Warkworth and Acklington at about 11.50am.

A Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said pumps from Alnwick and Pegswood, along with a special rescue unit, were sent to the scene and a 100-metre cordon was set up.

The spokeswoman said it was believed nothing has leaked from the tanker into the waterways.

Nobody was injured in the accident but the road remains closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.