Overnight collision closes A1 in north Northumberland

The A1 was closed in north Northumberland following a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was closed in both directions between the B1340 north of Alnwick and A1167 near Berwick (south) due to the collision.

Highways England reported that emergency services were called to the scene, including Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, but no further details have been released.

Police diverted approaching traffic via local routes.

It happened just three days after a serious two vehicle collision on the A1 between Haggerston and Wooler Road (B6525).

The occupants of one vehicle - an 63-year-old man and an 63-year-old woman - were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are now urging anyone who saw what happened on Thursday afternoon, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch. Anyone with information should contact police by calling on 101 quoting reference 569 30/08/18.