Overnight closures on A1 to allow for resurfacing work

Road surfaces are being improved along parts of the A1 in Northumberland, but there will be overnight closures for the work to be completed.

The schemes are taking place at the Brownieside bypass and at Tweed Bridge, near to Berwick.

Work started on Monday to resurface the northbound carriageway of the A1 Brownieside bypass between North Charlton and Wandylaw.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am with traffic being directed north via a contraflow on the southbound carriageway.

One lane of each carriageway will be open during the day and local traffic will follow clearly signed diversion routes.

Once this scheme has finished, work will begin to improve the stretch at Tweed Bridge.

This resurfacing work will start on Monday, September 24, taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am.

The road will be resurfaced and the road markings and signs will be updated and improved. The A1 will remain open during the day although the lay-bys will be closed for the duration of the work.

Highways England says that it is working with local businesses and bus companies to minimise disruption.

The work is being delivered as part of a £43million makeover of the North East’s motorways and major A roads.