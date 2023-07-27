News you can trust since 1854
Over 100 new two, three, and four-bed homes in Choppington nearly complete in first phase of 327-property estate

Construction of the first phase of a 327-home housing estate in Choppington is nearing completion.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST

Over 100 homes will soon be complete at Willow Farm, a collection of detached and semi-detached two, three, and four-bedroom houses and bungalows built by Ascent Homes, and the first residents have already moved in.

Properties on the second phase of the project, which will consist of different house types, are available to be reserved, with 75% already sold.

Gillian Bell, head of sales and marketing at Ascent Homes, said: "Willow Farm is our largest housing project to date so we are delighted that its development is progressing at such an impressive rate.

Work on the first phase of the new homes is nearly complete, with some homes already occupied. (Photo by Ascent Homes)Work on the first phase of the new homes is nearly complete, with some homes already occupied. (Photo by Ascent Homes)
"We cannot wait for phase one to be complete so we can welcome more new residents and we know they are eager to get in too.

"As a company that has always strived to improve the communities in which we operate, we are proud that the addition of affordable housing will benefit those in housing need, even more so as it is people from the local area who will be the first priority for them.

“With new builds being much more energy efficient than older properties, these new homes will also enable our new tenants to significantly reduce their day-to-day running costs at a time when the cost of living continues to rise too.”

The development, near Choppington Primary School, was given planning permission in March 2020 and will include 56 affordable homes.

Ascent Homes, which is owned by Northumberland County Council, will also contribute £2.241million towards education and £196,200 towards ecology in the area.

