Outline scheme for housing in village

Northumberland Estates has submitted an outline application for 30 homes in West Thirston.

The development, on land south-east of The Peth, involves the change of use of agricultural land and construction of the new properties, including 15 per cent affordable housing, together with an improved junction and access road off the C111, service roads, footpaths and structural landscaping.

A report states that Thirston Parish Council previously consulted local residents on proposals for 81 homes on the site, which sparked concerns over the scale and style of the development.

Some residents said they would be more supportive of a reduced scheme, which is why the current bid is for 30 homes.

Nonetheless, the new application has already sparked several objections from residents, based on a number of different concerns.