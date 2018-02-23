Otterburn gem steals hearts to win award

Multi-award winning Woodhill Hall, a 300-year-old Georgian manor house located in Otterburn, has been crowned the UK’s Wedding Venue of the Year 2018 in a prestigious competition.

The awards, held by wedding directory giant Bridebook, recognised Woodhill as the top provider from thousands of wedding venues across the nation, as a team of judges looked at couples’ reviews of their wedding-day experience.

The family-run wedding venue is set on a private estate with 100 acres of woodland. The unique venue promises a wedding day with a difference and gives couples a fully-exclusive site for the weekend which includes the use of all 16 individually-styled bedrooms on the estate.

In November, Woodhill was crowned Wedding Venue of the Year (North East, North West and Yorkshire) at the English Wedding Awards 2017, while one of its team, James Gray, was recognised as Wedding Coordinator of the Year at the same ceremony.

Recently, Woodhill was shortlisted in the Top 30 wedding venues to marry at in 2018 by the Evening Standard.

Rachel Fenwick, marketing manager said; “This past year has been a real whirlwind for the team. Celebrating regional and national recognition for the work we do is such a privilege.”