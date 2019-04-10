Ospreys return to Kielder

Ospreys have returned to Kielder Water and Forest Park for the breeding season.



All the usual nests are occupied with ospreys having safely returned from Africa.

A pole has been installed.

YA and Mrs YA landed on their nest within a few minutes of each other just before 1pm on March 31. The cameras on nest 2 showed that both ‘37’ and ‘EB’ are back; nests 3 and 4

had ospreys return on April 8.

They are all busy catching fish and nest-building in preparation to lay their eggs.

The new pair of ospreys on nest 6 last year are expected back soon, all being well.

Prior to the return of ospreys, Forestry England has been working hard in the forest to enable live streaming from the osprey nest cameras and successful nesting. A new communications mast has been installed as the trees around the infrastructure had grown too tall for a robust connection.

Nests 1A and 6 will have live streaming, whilst nests 2, 3 and 4 will have recordings uploaded to the blog.

To support the growing population of ospreys in the UK, Forestry England also installed a new nesting platform to encourage another pair to stop in the area. The current nest sites have been tidied and stabilised by Forestry England tree climbers, with some old material removed to reduce the weight and new material added to make them even more appealing.

You can watch the live feed of the osprey nests in Kielder Castle café whilst enjoying a hot drink and homemade food at www.forestryengland.uk/kielder-castle

To post osprey sightings visit: facebook.com/kielder or twitter.com/visitkielder

You can also keep up to date with the ospreys at kielderospreys.wordpress.com

The Kielder Osprey Project is a partnership between Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust, Forestry England, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Northumbrian Water

and Calvert Kielder.