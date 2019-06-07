Four osprey chicks have successfully hatched in rural Northumberland.

Kielder Water and Forest park saw its first osprey chick of the season hatch on May 24, followed swiftly by three more over the past week.

An osprey chick being fed at Kielder.

Nest 1A had a rare clutch of four eggs and all have now successfully hatched. The partners at Kielder are now waiting for around six eggs to hatch (some nests have an uncertain clutch size) - hopefully over the next week.

Tom Dearnley, Forestry England ecologist, said: “It’s an exciting time, and the continued success of the ospreys is a joy to see. We are rooting for all the chicks, and we hope that the four in nest 1A grow into healthy young ospreys which successfully fledge. It’s just a short wait until we find out about the final two nests.”