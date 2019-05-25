ORGANS: Register your decision now

The law around organ donation in England is changing.

From spring 2020 all adults will be considered to have agreed to be a donor when they die unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

We want everybody in Northumberland to get ready for the change by thinking about organ donation, making their decision and sharing that with family and friends.

We want to raise awareness of what’s changing and the choices available. We’re asking people to get ready for the change.

Those covered by the new law will still have a choice about whether they want to be an organ donor – you can opt in or opt out. Your family will always be involved to ensure any recorded decision reflects your last known decision so please talk to them.

Organ donation is, and will always be, a precious gift, and one donor can save or transform the lives of up to nine people and help many more people if they also donate tissue.

Please make your choice, register it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family.

To find out more, and to register your decision, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk

If you can’t find the answer to any questions on the website, call our hotline on 0300 303 2094.

Anthony Clarkson,

Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant