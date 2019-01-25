Orchard’s new play area is put through its paces

A new children’s play area has been opened at Alnwick’s Bullfield Community Orchard, close to Weaver’s Way.

The Friends of the Bullfield Community Orchard and Alnwick Town Council have worked closely together for nearly two years to deliver the new play space, aimed at children aged between five and 13.

The new play space fills a gap in provision for that age range in the Weaver’s Way area.

Pupils from Swansfield Park Primary School were consulted as part of the project.

The new play equipment is constructed entirely from natural oak and robinia to blend in with its natural woodland setting and includes balance beams, rope walks, clamber logs with carved steps, a wobbly ladder and a climbing frame.

The equipment partially projects into the copse at the Community Orchard.

Funding for the project has come from Alnwick Town Council, Northumberland County Council’s Housing Developer Fund, county councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore’s Members Improvement Scheme fund, The Percy Family Fund via the Community Foundation for Tyne & Wear and Northumberland. Alnwick Town Council will inspect and maintain the equipment.

Sue Patience, chairman of the Friends of the Community Orchard, said: “We have long wanted to install a children’s play area within the orchard, not only because there was no existing provision but also because we want to encourage more families and children into the Orchard itself.”

“We hope they will learn more about it and this will encourage them, their parents/carers to become the next generation of Friends of the Bullfield Community Orchard.”