Zero-hour contracts should be scrapped by the Government, say Gazette readers

Majority of Gazette readers think the Government should scrap zero-hour contracts. Picture: Pixabay.

What is a zero-hours contract?

A zero-hours contract is a type of contract between an employer and employee, where the employer is not obliged to provide any minimum working hours and the employee is not obliged to accept any work offered.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think zero-hours contracts should be scrapped by employers?”

More than 1,000 Gazette readers responded and 84% said yes, zero-hours contracts should be scrapped while 16% said no.

Adam Costley-Wood said: “It was put in place by Parliament, because as long as you are "employed" whether it's one hour a week or 40 it looks like unemployment figures are going down.

“When in reality the same people are still relying on the same benefits. It's no good for anyone having an unreliable income. It needs scrapped!”

June Common Swinney said: “It isn’t a choice if you get up early, get dressed, prepare your packed lunch then get a phone call telling you not to come in.”

Diane Spencer said: “It works for some people, my daughter while at University worked on zero contract, and it worked for her.

“She wouldn't have been able to get time off for her studies if she had contract hours per week.”

"It suits some people!