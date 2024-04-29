Wilderness Therapy: How Camping in Northumberland Can Improve Your Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Camping has long been associated with outdoor adventures, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, and sleeping under the stars. However, beyond the fun and excitement, camping also offers many mental health benefits that can positively impact our well-being. As a psychologist and founder at Private Therapy Clinic, I have seen first hand the transformative effects that spending time in nature can have on our mental health.

One of the key benefits of camping is the opportunity it provides for disconnecting from the stresses and distractions of everyday life. In our modern society, we are constantly bombarded with technology, work demands, and social media, which can lead to feelings of overwhelm and burnout. Camping offers a reprieve from these stressors, allowing individuals to unplug, unwind, and recharge both mentally and physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being in nature has been shown to have a calming effect on the mind and body. The sights, sounds, and smells of the great outdoors can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, while promoting relaxation and a sense of inner peace. Studies have found that spending time in nature can lower cortisol levels, increase serotonin production, and improve overall mood and well-being.

Holy Island, Berwick-upon-Tweed, UK

Camping is an opportunity to practice mindfulness and to be fully present in the moment. In our fast-paced world, we often find ourselves caught up in thoughts about the past or worries about the future. When we go camping, we are forced to slow down, appreciate the beauty of our surroundings, and focus on the present moment.

Northumberland, with its stunning landscapes, rugged coastline, and vast wilderness areas, is the perfect destination for a camping retreat. Here are some examples of beautiful camping spots in Northumberland that offer the ideal setting for mental health rejuvenation:

1. Kielder Forest

As one of the largest man-made forests in Europe, Kielder Forest is a haven for campers seeking tranquility and natural beauty. Head to Kielder Village Camping and Caravan Site and explore the forest's dark sky park, vast reservoir, and network of walking and cycling trails.

2. Holy Island

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Hadrian's Wall

Camping along Hadrian's Wall is an unmissable stop on the cultural heritage and scenic beauty map. Head to Hadrian's Wall Campsite and follow in the footsteps of Roman soldiers as you hike along the ancient wall, enjoying panoramic views of the Northumberland countryside.

4. Bamburgh Beach

With its golden sands, dramatic castle backdrop, and stunning sea views, Bamburgh Beach is a popular camping spot for those looking to unwind by the coast, with plenty of campsites to choose from. Campers can relax to the sound of crashing waves as they watch the sunset over the horizon and experience the therapeutic effects of the sea air.