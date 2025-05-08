Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local elections in Northumberland were challenging for Labour. And on this occasion the electorate has not put its trust in us.

There will be local and national reasons for this, but we have to acknowledge that one of the factors in the result is that the county is not yet feeling the benefit of the long-term decisions that the Government is making for the benefit of the country as a whole.

We are still in the very early stages of fixing the foundations of our economy and our security. But we are also determined to do what the country needs in order to fix the challenges we face once and for all: with immigration, welfare reform, social care, the NHS and so much more.

Labour lost some excellent councillors across the county and indeed voters have passed clear judgement about all of the established parties.

David Smith MP.

We cannot ignore that Reform did well in Northumberland, coming a close second to the Conservatives. I recognise that many people are frustrated that for years their lives have not got better.

Inflation has eaten away at incomes and rising taxes have been met with declining public services, while owning a home is a pipe dream for our children and grandchildren. It’s right that people are not happy with the status quo. I’m certainly not.

But it’s also true that Reform is led by a career politician who has only ever been in opposition, and who can blame every problem on immigration or bureaucracy without having to take responsibility for any of it.

Sorting out our county and our country will require more than Trumpian cuts and a hope that running the ‘bad guys’ out of town will fix things. The Conservatives have an opportunity to reject this simplistic approach as they form the new council. We will be watching very closely what they decide to do.

Because despite months of the national leaders of both Reform and the Conservatives dodging talks of pacts, Northumberland Conservative Party leader Glen Sanderson told the BBC on polling night that he wouldn’t rule out a deal with Reform. While events may have changed by the time this goes to press, it’s a remarkable admission from Mr Sanderson. The Conservatives seem to have been seduced by Reform.

North Northumberland Labour knows what it wants from County Hall. We want excellent and accessible Special Educational Needs services for all our children who need them, a major investment in school buildings from Berwick to Morpeth, many more social and affordable homes, local transport that works for us wherever we live in the county, and a more transparent council.

Our councillors will scrutinise the council wherever possible on these issues and many more. And my hope remains that whoever leads the council in the next four years delivers a version of Northumberland where the vulnerable are cared for, where the broadest shoulders bear the greatest burdens, where communities are flourishing and where our pride in our fantastic county is matched by the quality of our council.