Tawny owl youngster on the road to recovery at Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust

What a difference a few days makes! Last week we were releasing the majority of our birds and now we are having them brought in constantly.

The little owlet that arrived is a Tawny and very independent. He is able to feed himself and after his first few hand feeds, when he must have been very hungry, firmly told us he can manage by himself.

As shown in the picture he is perching but still sleeps lying down on his front, so he is not as grown up as he tries to make us think. He is having chick and mice to eat and he is starting to grow. Some birds, particularly birds of prey are able to feed themselves quickly.

We now have three herring gull tiny babies, who are also pecking up for themselves. They cuddle up together on their heat pad when they have eaten and needing a sleep. They are all just a few days old. They are very cute at this stage but soon change into noisy, very messy and greedy youngsters. We hope there will not be really heavy rain and strong winds in the next couple of weeks or the babies will all be tumbling off their roofs.

Our pair on the aviary roof don’t seem to have hatched their eggs yet but we expect it to be in the next few days. The adults are not bothering with us just at the moment as they are used to us being around, but we had to cancel the open day due on June 15 as they may not be as happy with a crowd of visitors.

We are trying to make our next one, which is planned for August 10, extra special and hopefully the youngsters will have fledged by then, making it safe for visitors.

About ten days ago we took in two young feral pigeons, they were feathered but still in the nest. Builders were sorting a roof and these youngsters very nearly got boarded up inside. One of the builders brought them down to us. They needed hand feeding but were very keep to co-operate.

They soon discovered that being fed by a human was different but the end result was a full crop, so it was worth learning how it was done. Like most pigeons they soon got to know people feed them, throwing themselves at us when we opened the cage to feed them. They are now able to feed themselves but reluctant if they can get a quick and easy feed from us. Today they have been moved to an aviary. They are able to fly enough to get onto perches but when we go close to the aviary they fly to the wire and want us to feed them. Once we know they are eating enough themselves we will have to move them to a more remote aviary so they have little contact with humans. A lot of people don’t like pigeons but both Kay and myself are quite fond of them.

We also put our duckling and gosling out in a run in the Lomax aviary today. Kay is fetching them in at night as they are still quite small and need to be indoors overnight. They are in separate pens but pushed together so they can see one another.

The gosling is already as big as the duckling but we do find that older babies will pick on younger ones so we are keeping them apart a while longer.