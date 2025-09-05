Gypsy.

We took a poor little mite in last week, Gypsy, who we knew had a few health issues.

When she arrived she was in a bit of a state and her ears in particular were very thick and matted with hair.

While she was a little bit ratty at the start of her groom, once she realised the weight was being lifted what a happy little soul she was. She even enjoyed a wash and brush up a few days later.

While we knew she needed a dental we also found out she had heart issues. She has started on medication for her heart, which will be needed for life, and her dental has been put off to give not only them a chance to help but also a course of anti-biotics as her mouth is very infected.

In a few weeks’ time she’ll feel so much better and be ready to look for a new home.

Gypsy is a 10 year old King Charles Spaniel. She is very pretty, happy generally about life but would prefer a home with on her own or with very laid back dogs. She doesn’t mind dogs but doesn’t want them invading her personal space.

Elmbank Coastal Park held a Family Fun Day in aid of BARK, not only was an excellent time had by all but £709.10 was raised along with many donations of items for the animals at kennels.

Our neighbours along the road at Ramparts MOT are having their annual car meet/gathering on Saturday 27th, 11am to 5pm. Always a great event with anything with an engine fitted very welcome. BARK once again is their chosen charity which is very much appreciated.

We’re surprised our two spockers, chocolate brothers, Benji and Buddi have had no interest. They do not have to go together and are a smashing pair of boys, who can walk well, generally ignore other dogs as their far too interested following their noses. They have always been kennel dogs but keen to learn would learn to settled, as much as sprockers ever settle, in a home.

Although we have no history around children we don’t think they would be an issue and would probably love to carry a soft toy or two around.

BARK, Windmill Way East, Ramparts Business Park, Berwick. Email: [email protected]