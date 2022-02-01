Members of the North East electorate had their say on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s job following the initial publication of a report looking into alleged lockdown rule-breaking within Downing Street and the wider Government.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray was tasked with investigating a number of gatherings, reported to be held between May 2020 and April 2021 while a number of Covid restrictions were in force.

A 12-page report was released by Ms Gray on Monday, January 31.

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street after receiving a version of Sue Gray's reporter. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

In it she explained that she was looking at reports of 16 gatherings, with 12 of these now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Much of Ms Gray’s report could not be released due to this ongoing investigation.

Mr Johnson addressed the House of Commons on Monday afternoon after the report’s findings were given to No 10.

Despite limitations on what she could publish, Ms Gray said: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”

This is what readers said on social media following the report’s release, and when asked whether or not the PM should resign:

David Anderson: “You are embarrassing the office and the nation.”

Joyce Bouk: “Changes needed in 10 Downing St.”

Stuart Bennett: “Politics across the board, that includes all parties, needs cleaning up. No one trusts or believes them anymore.”

Carole-Louise McLaughlin: “I think we should have a General Election. How can the Tories expect us to trust them now?”

Anne Stamp: “I’m still voting and backing Boris. Show me one person who didnt do owt wrong.”

Lilian Popov: “He is hoping we will forget.”

Tony Ormond: “They were wrong to do it, but it harmed nobody until the media and the Opposition got hold of the story. It is insignificant compared to the brilliant roll-out of vaccinations, which most of us benefitted from.”

Adam Groves: “Complete waste of money. The fine is £100. How much is this enquiry costing?”

Carol Richardson: “The problem with THIS particular fiasco is the vast majority of the country WAS following the plan. THEIR plan.”

David Green: “Stay, get the job done.”

