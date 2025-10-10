Political opinion with Alan Campbell MP: Pride in Place funding secured for Percy Main
As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade, giving communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future.
I fought hard to make sure our area was included in the programme and I am pleased that we have secured funding for the Percy Main area.
That means £2 million of funding for each of the next 10 years – a total of £20 million.
This investment will make a real difference to the area. It can be used in many different ways to support projects that create jobs and opportunities locally including improving community facilities, youth services and green spaces, helping to make our streets safer and cleaner, strengthening the local organisations and groups in the area including sporting clubs.
Crucially, local people will decide how funding is spent — reviving high streets, restoring parks, and breathing new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls. This is renewal in action, led by the people who know their neighbourhoods best.
So, over the coming weeks I will be asking people for their views. I hope local people will get on board and be vocal about what they want to see.
The best part is, this is not just a wish list, the money has already been secured.