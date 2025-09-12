Political opinion with Alan Campbell MP: Help for families
Speaking to people across our area, I know that things have been tough over the last few years. Parents are working hard but many feel like they’re not getting anywhere.
We’re working hard to tip the balance back in favour of those who do the right thing. Starting this term, parents are eligible for 30 hours of government-funded childcare, saving up to £7,500 a year per child.
We’re opening a new wave of school-based nursery provision, and since April we’ve served over two million breakfasts as part of the first wave of our new free breakfast clubs, delivering better life chances for children and better work choices for parents. From next year we are expanding free school meals provision for half a million children to save parents £450 and raise 100,000 children out of poverty.
We’re helping families with the cost of living – raising the minimum wage to give 3 million workers a pay rise, bringing mortgages down through interest rate cuts, and extending the Warm Homes Discount.
I’m under no illusion: there’s more to do but this Government is determined to deliver for children and families up and down the country – breaking the unfair link between background and success.