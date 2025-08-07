Political opinion: Mary Glindon MP: Why friendship with Israelis and Palestinians is vital

Many constituents have contacted me about events in the Middle East and the unbearable suffering of so many innocent civilians. I take their varied representations seriously in making my judgements as a public representative.

Some protestors recently denounced me for saying I am a friend of Israelis and Palestinians. They asserted that it was a contradiction in terms.

I disagree profoundly. Supporting ordinary Israeli and Palestinian people, if not their leaders, is a basic humanitarian imperative and also requires understanding of how they have reached this terrible position.

The Hamas terror group began the cycle of violence nearly two years ago with a brutal attack that slaughtered hundreds, committed mass rape, and abducted many Israelis.

Hamas has used Gazan civilians as human shields. Hamas can have no role in a new Gaza. Arab countries are rightly insisting that it disarms and its leaders go to another country.

Israel was entitled to defend itself to prevent more attacks, as Hamas boasted was its aim, but Israel should now bring the war to an end, as many senior military and security figures in Israel are urging.

They say that Israeli armed forces have lifted the threat from Iran and its proxies, that Hamas has been degraded, and it’s time for a new beginning. Britain and other countries are also urging the current Israeli Prime Minister to stop the war and allow more food into Gaza while all remaining hostages are finally released.

War can and should end although the hurt, anger, and suspicion on both sides will persist for many years. New leaders will emerge and grassroots Israeli and Palestinian groups will continue to effect reconciliation - their work will become more vital in the decades to come.

In these circumstances, the only way forward is a two state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in neighbouring states. This is the international consensus that those who are friends of both Israel and Palestine should focus on.