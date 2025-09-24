Political opinion: Alan Campbell MP: Putting an injustice right

The recent introduction of a Hillsborough Law quite rightly made the headlines. The legislation, actually called the Public Office Accountability Bill, is referred to as the Hillsborough Law because at long last it seeks to address the injustices following the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989. 97 Liverpool fans died and many more were injured during an FA Cup match with Nottingham Forest. The pain of the families loss was made worse by the lies and cover up which took place including by public officials.

But the Bill is about much more than addressing the Hillsborough issue. It is about changing the culture in the way public bodies work and about shifting the balance of power in favour of working people the most likely victims of injustice. Whether it be Hillsborough or Grenfell or many other disasters the common cry is that the odds are stacked against victim’s families finding the truth. The Bill introduces a duty of candour meaning public servants could face criminal sanctions if they are found not to have told the truth during investigations, inquiries and inquests It also gives access to legal aid for victim’s families including at inquests As an MP I have dealt with a number of cases where powerful bodies get lawyered up in the full knowledge that victims families cannot afford to. This seeks to right that balance.

Through the years many changes in the law have shifted power to working people to make the state more accountable from reform bills on voting to trade union legislation. This Bill is one of those moments.