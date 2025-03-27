Political opinion: Alan Campbell MP - Potholes a priority

With all the challenges governments face it may surprise some to learn how high up the list of priorities tackling the humble pothole is. Except potholes are far from humble as figures from the RAC show, with an average of six potholes a mile on English roads and the cost of fixing pothole damage to cars an average of £600.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roads this Government inherited had as many holes in them as the country’s finances we were left. Our government has announced £1.6 billion of investment to tackle the scourge of potholes, enough for councils to fill the equivalent of 7 million potholes. But it’s not just about giving councils more money and hoping they get on with it.

By October this year the public will be able to report potholes to their local council via a dedicated online portal. Councils, meanwhile, will have to publish online reports detailing the progress they are making. If they fail to carry out repairs and fail to demonstrate public confidence in their work, they risk losing part of the money. Councils will also have to draw up future plans showing evidence about the quality of the repair work but also longer-term maintenance as our weather becomes wetter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixing potholes is about making roads safer for motorists and cyclists but it’s about more than that. It’s about renewing our roads, renewing the economy and through that improving living standards across the country. The Government has found the cash, it’s now up to local authorities to get on with the job of delivering for local communities.