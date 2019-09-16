Northumberland Gazette readers call for clearer allergen information on food menus and packaging
The majority of Northumberland Gazette readers have agreed that clearer allergen information is needed on food menus and packaging.
This news stems from our recent social media poll where we asked: “Do you think food outlets should have clearer allergen information displayed on their menus and packaging?”
Out of the 442 people who voted, 396 voted for clearer information while only 46 voted against it.
Emily Pringle commented: “We were in Ireland this summer and all restaurants and takeaways list allergens.
“They have a little key at the bottom of the menu like 1. Nuts 2. Fish etc and then each item on the menu has the relevant numbers beside it.
Graham Lister said: “Yes. Non-meat food packaging should also have a very CLEAR label as to whether it is halal certified or not and meat packaging should have it labelled if the meat is halal.”
Caz Rae argued: “It is vital to the well being of all of us to have as much information - clearly and simply displayed so no error or misunderstanding can occur - lives depend on it!”
Jamie Sleeman said: “Yes, yes and thrice YES! It's not a huge ask, is it?”
Some readers believe that allergy sufferers should also make their allergies clear too.
Mandy Hardy said: “However, if the customer has allergies etc. They should also make it know to the cafe/staff ect.”
Amy Hodgkiss-White commented “Yes... but if you have an allergy be responsible and ask as well.”
These results were recorded at 4.30pm on Sunday, September 15.